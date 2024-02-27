LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5 million-$52.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.2 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.710 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.7 %

LMAT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.11. 149,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,532. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $4,254,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,664,000 after buying an additional 36,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

