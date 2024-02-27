LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5-52.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.77 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.710 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. 149,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,532. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,254,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,824 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

