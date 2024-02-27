Linear Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $104.17 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Linear Coin Profile
Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,019,862,705 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
