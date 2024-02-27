Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.57

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

