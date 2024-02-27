Lisk Tops One Day Volume of $29.11 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $205.70 million and $29.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002031 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001236 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001542 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

