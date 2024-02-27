Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $5.67 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $2,704.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,823,622 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,794,028.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00786234 USD and is up 8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $157.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
