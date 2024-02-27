LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Kabir Sethi Sells 1,300 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.95. 628,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.01.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,995,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

