Lynx1 Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Silence Therapeutics makes up 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 0.79% of Silence Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Silence Therapeutics stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,151. The firm has a market cap of $749.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Silence Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $25.96.

Silence Therapeutics Profile



Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.



