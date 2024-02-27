Lynx1 Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,917 Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Zura Bio comprises approximately 0.0% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zura Bio by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zura Bio by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zura Bio by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 59,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zura Bio by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

Zura Bio Price Performance

ZURA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. 73,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Zura Bio Limited has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

Zura Bio Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

