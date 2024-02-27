Lynx1 Capital Management LP Sells 54,594 Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,594 shares during the quarter. Theseus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 154.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRX remained flat at $4.06 on Tuesday. 3,123,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.98.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

