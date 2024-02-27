Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.81 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.811 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.76.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
