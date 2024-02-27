Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.74

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

