Maiar DEX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,827.49 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $34.88 million and $34,827.49 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,047.35 or 1.00228474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00197692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008727 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000832 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,642.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.