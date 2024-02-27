Makaira Partners LLC Buys 11,130 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Makaira Partners LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. CDW accounts for approximately 14.4% of Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Makaira Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of CDW worth $110,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.23. 178,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,796. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $248.18. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.70.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

