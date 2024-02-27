Makaira Partners LLC Buys 870 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Makaira Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.85. The company had a trading volume of 76,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

