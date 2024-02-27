Makaira Partners LLC Purchases 22,345 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Makaira Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 10.1% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned 0.69% of CarMax worth $77,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE KMX traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. 868,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

