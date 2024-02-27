Marin Software (MRIN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN):

2/24/2024 – Marin Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 3.8 %

Marin Software stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 168,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.98. Marin Software Incorporated has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.15.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.95%.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

