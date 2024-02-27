Marin Software (MRIN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN):
- 2/24/2024 – Marin Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 168,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,184. Marin Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.95%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
