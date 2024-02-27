Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

MARPS opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

MARPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

