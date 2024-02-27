Mark C. Schneyer Sells 772 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 772 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $19,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,067 shares in the company, valued at $519,722.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,005. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

