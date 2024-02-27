Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44 to $3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. Masimo also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67 to $0.74 EPS.

Masimo Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.10. 807,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,810. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,522,000 after purchasing an additional 329,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $34,358,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

