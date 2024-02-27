Melia Wealth LLC Invests $14.33 Million in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 950,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,000. Bain Capital Specialty Finance makes up 7.5% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

BCSF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 238,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,143. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.