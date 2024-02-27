Melia Wealth LLC Invests $18.91 Million in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,245,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,000. Arbor Realty Trust comprises about 9.9% of Melia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Melia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5,353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.00. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

