Melia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 676,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,520,000. FS KKR Capital makes up 7.1% of Melia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Melia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 320,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 227,573 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,167,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,000. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

