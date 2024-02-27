Melia Wealth LLC Takes $14.68 Million Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,009,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,675,000. Trinity Capital comprises about 7.7% of Melia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Melia Wealth LLC owned 2.31% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 755,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 281,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,633. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $627.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

About Trinity Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

