Melia Wealth LLC Takes $15.14 Million Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 701,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,144,000. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises about 8.0% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,374. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

