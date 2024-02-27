Melia Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 687,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,000. Fidus Investment makes up approximately 7.1% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 215,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,752. The stock has a market cap of $563.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 79.63%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

