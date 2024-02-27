Meritas Wealth Management LLC Has $24.93 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,520 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 18.7% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 294,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,902. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

