Meritas Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,926 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,926 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 6.3% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 715,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

