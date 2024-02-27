Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.99 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $60.99 million and approximately $471,957.22 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00004767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,110,544 coins and its circulating supply is 22,361,663 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,101,614 with 22,356,603 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.69907777 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $221,609.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.