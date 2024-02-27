MetisDAO Trading 23.2% Higher This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $564.43 million and $42.40 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $107.50 or 0.00188622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00015512 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 527,540.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,803.37 or 0.99669467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 103.40530417 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $39,320,725.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

