Michael Lisman Sells 8,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total value of $9,560,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Lisman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 23rd, Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of TDG traded down $13.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,174.22. The stock had a trading volume of 192,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,255. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,073.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $958.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
