Michael Lisman Sells 8,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total value of $9,560,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Lisman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $13.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,174.22. The stock had a trading volume of 192,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,255. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,073.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $958.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

