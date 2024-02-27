Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Holdings Raised by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,246 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises about 3.1% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 1.58% of Mitek Systems worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 304,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $532.04 million, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $78,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,527 shares of company stock valued at $888,719. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

