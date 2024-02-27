Moller Financial Services Acquires 1,684 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.63. 167,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,120. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

