Moller Financial Services Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.8% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

FNDX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,059. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

