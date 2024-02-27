Moller Financial Services Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,774. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

