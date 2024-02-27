Moller Financial Services Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moller Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.4% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $509.32. 3,725,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $487.38 and its 200-day moving average is $459.12. The company has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

