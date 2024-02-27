Moller Financial Services Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Moller Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 797,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 211,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $35.01.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

