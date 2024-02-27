Moller Financial Services Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 3,363,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,136. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

