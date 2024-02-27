Moller Financial Services Has $7.39 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.1% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after buying an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after buying an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,745,652 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after buying an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. 1,203,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.