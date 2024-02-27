Moller Financial Services Has $776,000 Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services owned 0.15% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 319,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,252. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

