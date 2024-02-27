Moller Financial Services Invests $235,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.93. 3,574,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.77 and its 200-day moving average is $419.89. The firm has a market cap of $372.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $468.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

