Moller Financial Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moller Financial Services reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.39. 1,402,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

