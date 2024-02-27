Moller Financial Services Purchases 3,962 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Moller Financial Services grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises about 0.4% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,982,000 after buying an additional 364,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 55,927 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 197,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,355. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

