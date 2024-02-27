Moller Financial Services Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,633,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

