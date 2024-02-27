Moonbeam Trading Up 0.7% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $378.42 million and $14.28 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,107,690,696 coins and its circulating supply is 837,074,330 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.