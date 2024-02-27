Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-$0.05 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 2.5 %

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 946,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.99. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myriad Genetics

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.