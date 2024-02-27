Nano Price Tops $1.22 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002129 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $161.91 million and $4.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,071.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.52 or 0.00512553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00129708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00227893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00143064 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00033412 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

