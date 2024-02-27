National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CFO Sells $14,098.64 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) CFO Ronnie Y. Ng sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $14,098.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,730 shares in the company, valued at $40,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCMI remained flat at $4.29 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National CineMedia

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.