Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.81. 81,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 44.25 and a quick ratio of 44.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

